ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss exports fell in August on
declining trade with the European Union, with the pharmaceutical
and machinery branches sagging even as exports of Swiss watches
improved, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Exports from Switzerland slipped by 4.6 percent in August in
real terms to 14.652 billion Swiss francs ($15.83 billion), due
in part to one less working day in the month. Allowing for the
missing day they were down 0.5 percent.
Watch exports rose 2.7 percent on an annual basis, but
exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country's biggest
export category, fell 1.8 percent while machines and electronic
devices were down 2.6 percent.
Swiss exports have been supported by a cap the central bank
imposed on the soaring franc currency in 2011, but are still
suffering from sluggish demand in the euro zone, the country's
biggest trading partner.
In Asia, luxury goods groups like Richemont and
Swatch Group have also been grappling with weak demand in their
most important growth market, China, although there have been
some signs of an upturn.
The Swiss National Bank is expected to reaffirm its
commitment to defend its 1.20 per euro lid on the safe-haven
currency at its September monetary policy assessment due at 0730
GMT.
But some analysts have begun to speculate that cap may prove
increasingly unneeded as the franc could now start to hand back
some of the huge gains it made after the 2008 financial crisis
as the world returns to stronger economic growth.
($1 = 0.9255 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Patrick Graham)