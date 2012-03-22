* Exports grow 1.2 pct y/y in Feb
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, March 22 Swiss exports fell across most
sectors in February, weighed down by the country's strong franc,
with only a sharp rise in sales of watches staving off an
overall decline as demand for the country's luxury goods stayed
buoyant.
Exports rose 1.2 percent year on year to 16.7 billion Swiss
francs ($18.3 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on
Thursday.
The strong franc, capped by the Swiss National Bank since
last September at 1.20 per euro, has left exporters needing to
trim margins or raise prices to remain competitive.
But buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces has helped
that sector shrug off the franc effect, and watch exports soared
19.7 percent last month.
Exports in the chemicals and food sectors also rose, but all
other sectors reported falling sales.
"The strong franc remains a major burden for the export
sector. Only the luxury goods industry is able to counter the
franc strength," said VP bank analyst Joerg Zeuner.
"But exporters will continue to wait in vain for the SNB to
move the exchange rate target. The central bank will stick to
its monetary policy course for the time being."
Exports from the machinery and electronics industry -
Switzerland's second most important export sector - were down
14.5 percent.
Revised data showed exports fell 5.3 percent in January,
after original figures recorded a rise. Adjusted for the extra
working day last month, exports in February also fell.
With the tourism industry also struggling, left-wing
politicians and trade unions have called for the SNB to move the
cap closer to 1.30 per euro.
But at its policy review last week, the SNB doubled its
economic growth forecast for 2012 and reiterated its commitment
to keeping the cap at 1.20 because it was starting to stabilise
the economy.
CHINA DEMAND DIPS
In February, export demand was strongest from Asia and the
Americas, with sales to the United States up almost 18 percent,
while sales to Hong Kong surged 59 percent.
Sales to China, however, slipped 1.3 percent and analysts
cautioned that growth concerns in Asia's biggest economy could
weigh on further gains for Swiss exports.
The data come on the back of a string of indicators
suggesting the outlook for the Swiss economy may not be as bleak
as originally feared.
The economy unexpectedly grew in the fourth quarter while
downward price pressures appear to be easing. Manufacturing
sector data also beat expectations last month, indicating the
economy may be bottoming out.
Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund said
Switzerland should allow its currency to trade freely once
deflationary pressures ease and growth picks up.
($1 = 0.9142 Swiss francs)
