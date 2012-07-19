* Exports rose by a real 1.8 pct in June
* June export rise the first since February
* Exports grow to EU, North America
ZURICH, July 19 Exports from Switzerland rose
for the first time in four months in June, increasing both to
the crisis-hit European Union and North America as the central
bank's cap on the franc helped support foreign trade.
Exports rose by a real 1.8 percent in June to 16.886 billion
Swiss francs ($17.24 billion), the Federal Customs Office said.
That year-on-year rise was the first since February and only the
second this year.
The Swiss trade surplus narrowed to 2.246 billion francs in
June from 2.519 billion the previous month.
"Overall still a solid result despite signs of headwinds,"
said IGM analyst Nikola Stephan.
With more than half of foreign trade going to the euro zone,
a surge in the safe-haven franc against the single currency last
year as the debt crisis unfolded threatened many exporters with
ruin.
The Swiss National Bank responded by setting a cap of 1.20
per euro on the franc last September, but many exporters still
see the currency as too strong.
Among those particularly hard hit are the machinery sector
and the chemicals sector, which includes drugs made by Roche
and specialty chemicals by Lonza.
June proved a good month for chemicals - exports rising 3.7
percent in real terms. The machine and electricals industry,
however, saw a fall of 7.8 percent in real terms.
China's slowing growth was evidenced in the Swiss trade
figures: exports to the world's second largest economy fell by
11 percent, while to India they dropped 18.9 percent.
But exports of Swiss watches, popular in Asia, continued to
hold up well, rising 13.7 percent from a 10.2 percent in May.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Patrick Graham)