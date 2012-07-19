* Exports rose by a real 1.8 pct in June

* June export rise the first since February

* Exports grow to EU, North America

ZURICH, July 19 Exports from Switzerland rose for the first time in four months in June, increasing both to the crisis-hit European Union and North America as the central bank's cap on the franc helped support foreign trade.

Exports rose by a real 1.8 percent in June to 16.886 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion), the Federal Customs Office said. That year-on-year rise was the first since February and only the second this year.

The Swiss trade surplus narrowed to 2.246 billion francs in June from 2.519 billion the previous month.

"Overall still a solid result despite signs of headwinds," said IGM analyst Nikola Stephan.

With more than half of foreign trade going to the euro zone, a surge in the safe-haven franc against the single currency last year as the debt crisis unfolded threatened many exporters with ruin.

The Swiss National Bank responded by setting a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc last September, but many exporters still see the currency as too strong.

Among those particularly hard hit are the machinery sector and the chemicals sector, which includes drugs made by Roche and specialty chemicals by Lonza.

June proved a good month for chemicals - exports rising 3.7 percent in real terms. The machine and electricals industry, however, saw a fall of 7.8 percent in real terms.

China's slowing growth was evidenced in the Swiss trade figures: exports to the world's second largest economy fell by 11 percent, while to India they dropped 18.9 percent.

But exports of Swiss watches, popular in Asia, continued to hold up well, rising 13.7 percent from a 10.2 percent in May. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Patrick Graham)