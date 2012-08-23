* Exports to euro zone up 5.1 pct despite debt crisis
* Exports to China, Japan fall
ZURICH Aug 23 Swiss exports ticked up in July,
with sales of goods to the euro zone growing even as
Switzerland's top trading partner teeters on the brink of
recession, although exports to Asia stagnated.
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.8 percent in July
to 17.409 billion Swiss francs ($17.89 billion)from a year
earlier, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Those to the euro zone climbed 5.1 percent. But sales of
goods to Asia fell 0.2 percent, with exports destined for China
slumping 23.1 percent and those to Japan down 8.7 percent.
More than half Switzerland's exports go to the euro zone,
where countries in the south are already suffering a contraction
and growth is even stalling in No. 2 economy France.
"They were astoundingly positive. Given the weak global
economy you would have expected more of a fall," said ZKB
economist David Marmet.
Last September, the Swiss National Bank imposed a cap of
1.20 per euro on the safe-haven franc to lessen the risk of a
recession as investors sought refuge from the euro zone crisis
and pushed the currency up strongly.
The leading KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's
performance in about six months' time, has showed the clouds
hanging over the economy lifting, as the cap on the franc helps
shield the economy from fallout from the euro crisis.
Similarly, the ZEW sentiment index showed investor
expectations became less downbeat about the economy in August
than in July.
Watches, such as those made by Swatch Group and
Richemont, have been among the best-performing sectors
in recent years, with news of a slowdown in Chinese growth so
far having little impact. Exports of watches rose by a real 6.9
percent last month.
($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley/editing by Chris Pizzey)