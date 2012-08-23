* Exports to euro zone up 5.1 pct in July despite crisis
* Overall exports rise 0.8 pct
* Monthly trade surplus is second highest on record
* Asia trade stagnates; exports to China, Japan fall
(Adds details, background)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 23 Swiss exports ticked up in July,
with sales of goods to the euro zone growing strongly even as
Switzerland's top trading partner slips towards recession,
thanks in part to the cap the central bank imposed on the
soaring franc a year ago.
Exports rose 0.8 percent to 17.41 billion Swiss francs
($17.89 billion) from July 2011, the Federal Customs Office said
on Thursday. The trade surplus rose to 2.9 billion - the second
highest monthly figure ever recorded - from 2.2 billion in June.
The euro zone economy shrank 0.2 percent in the three months
to June and looks headed for its second recession in three
years, business surveys showed on Thursday.
But despite the slowdown, sales of Swiss goods and services
into the currency bloc, the destination of more than half of
Switzerland's exports, climbed 5.1 percent in July.
Those trade flows benefited from the cap of 1.20 per euro
that the Swiss National Bank imposed on the franc last September
to lessen the risk of deflation and a recession, as investors
sought refuge from the euro zone crisis and pushed the Swiss
currency up strongly.
The SNB, which holds its quarterly policy review on Sept.
13, forecasts falling prices for this year due to the strength
of the franc. But the trade data showed imported goods were 3
percent more expensive in July than a year earlier, a sign the
downward pull on prices is waning.
"We have signs here that the deflationary tendencies are
diminishing each month," said ZKB economist David Marmet. "I
don't think it will affect the policy announcement in September,
but it shows the SNB's policies are having an effect."
Trade unions, some exporters and the tourism sector have
argued the franc is still far too strong at 1.20. But their
calls for the SNB to try to weaken the currency further have
died down of late, as the SNB indicated it could not just move
the cap at will and as the economy has held up well.
Peter Dietrich, director of machine and electronics industry
group Swissmem, told the tabloid Blick that firms were still
struggling with the franc cap.
MIXED BAG
Exports of chemicals - the biggest sector - grew 2.7 percent
in July, but the machine and electronics industries - the second
biggest - shrank by 14.6 percent.
"I'm banking on a slowdown of momentum after quite a
flattering first quarter," said Julius Baer Chief Economist
Janwillem Acket. "Some niches like watches are still doing quite
well but overall the stalling is on a broader level."
Swissmem's Dietrich said that, while revenues at industrial
firms had risen 1.4 percent in the first half of the year, there
was a risk of them falling in the second.
However, the leading KOF barometer, a pointer to the
economy's performance in about six months' time, as well as the
ZEW sentiment index have been fairly upbeat.
Over the past year, strong trade with Asia has helped Swiss
companies offset lower orders from clients in Europe - but that
pattern partly reversed in July.
Watches, such as those made by Swatch Group and
Richemont, have been among the best performers, with
signs of a slowdown in Chinese growth having little impact until
now.
But in July, growth in exports of watches slowed to 6.9
percent and overall sales of goods to Asia fell 0.2 percent.
Exports to China slumped 23.1 percent and those to Japan
were down 8.7 percent. Hong Kong, the third largest destination
for Swiss goods in Asia, saw export growth of only 3.8 percent
in July. More positively, exports to both India and South Korea
rose by double-digit percentages.
($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Chris Pizzey, John
Stonestreet)