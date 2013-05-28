BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
ZURICH May 28 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.7 billion francs in April.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
April '13 March '13 April '12
Imports 15,276 14,770 13,983
Exports 17,004 16,663 15,238
Balance 1,728 1,893 1,256
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
BACKGROUND
($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."