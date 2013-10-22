ZURICH, Oct 22 Exports from Switzerland rose
by a real 5.3 percent in September to 16.91 billion Swiss
francs, the
Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus
of 2.49 billion Swiss francs in September.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept 2012
Imports 14,418 12,851 14,678
Exports 16,912 14,710 16,609
Balance 2,494 1,859 1,930
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art
and antiques.
