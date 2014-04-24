ZURICH, April 24 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.1 percent in March to 17.35 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.05 billion Swiss francs in March.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

MAR 2014 FEB 2014 MAR 2013

Imports 15,299 14,467 14,770

Exports 17,350 16,761 16,663

Balance 2,050 2,295 1,893

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

