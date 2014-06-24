UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
ZURICH, June 24 Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 0.9 percent in May to 17.253 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2774 million Swiss francs in May.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
May 2014 April 2014 May 2013
Imports 14,479 14,689.8 15,177
Exports 17,253 17,138.1 17,382
Balance 2,774 2,448.3 2,205
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
BACKGROUND
