ZURICH Aug 21 Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.5 percent in July to 19.26 billion Swiss francs (21.08 billion US dollar), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3.983 billion Swiss francs in July.

KEY FIGURES

(millions of Swiss francs)

July 2014 June 2014 July 2013

Imports 15,275 15,475 15,777.8

Exports 19,258 16,887 18,268.4

Balance 3,983 1,412 2,490.6

The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.

BACKGROUND

(1 US dollar = 0.9137 Swiss franc)