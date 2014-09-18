BRIEF-Mabion FY 2016 net loss widens to 55.8 mln zlotys
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
ZURICH, Sept 18 Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.4 percent in August to 14.859 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1,386 million Swiss francs in August.
KEY FIGURES
(millions of Swiss francs)
Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013
Imports 13,473 15,404 14,652
Exports 14,859 19,305 12,799
Balance 1,386 3,901 1,853
The figures exclude precious metals and stones, works of art and antiques.
For the full statement Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.ezv.admin.ch/aktuell/medien/index.html?lang=de
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
* BRIGHTER SECURES FUNDING OF UP TO SEK 100 MILLION FOR LAUNCH OF ACTISTE AND ISSUES FREE WARRANTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)