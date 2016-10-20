ZURICH Oct 20 Switzerland's September trade
surplus was the country's highest since at least 1987, data
showed on Thursday, the latest sign its export-dependent economy
has weathered a currency market shock that sent the Swiss franc
soaring.
The Swiss National Bank's abrupt decision on Jan. 15, 2015
to end a cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro upended global
currency markets and sent Switzerland's currency roaring higher.
The move - made because the SNB felt its policy had become
too expensive to maintain - sparked fears of a recession for the
economy as products became more expensive for foreign buyers.
However, Switzerland avoided an anticipated recession last
year with many companies accepting lower margins to retain
customers. The government forecasts 1.5 percent growth in 2016.
The latest trade figures from the Federal Customs Office
suggest the worst could be over for Swiss exporters. Exports
rose year-on-year by a real, work-day-adjusted 5.7 percent in
September to 18.8 billion Swiss francs ($19 billion), an
11-month high.
This helped Switzerland to a monthly surplus of 4.37 billion
francs, higher than at any time since record-keeping began in
1988.
Strong sales abroad of chemical and pharmaceutical products
boosted trade. Switzerland is home to Roche and Novartis
, two of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies.
The franc now trades at around 1.0850 per euro,
well stronger than pre-cap levels, and remains a headache for
watch manufacturers like Swatch and Richemont.
In September, Swiss watch exports fell 5.7 percent year on
year in nominal terms to 1.71 billion francs.
The SNB has introduced negative interest rates and said it
will intervene in the currency market if necessary to weaken
what it calls a "significantly overvalued" franc.
($1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs)