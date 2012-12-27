ZURICH Dec 27 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.23 points in November from 1.30 in October,
the Swiss bank's economists
said on Thursday.
NOV '12 OCT '12 NOV '11
Consumption indicator 1.23 1.30 (1.31) 0.81
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The decline is primarily due to the drop in new car
registrations and the lower number of hotel stays by Swiss
nationals.
* The improved business situation in the retail industry
staved off a more significant decline.
* The positive trend in the business situation in the retail
industry and the continuing high number of new car registrations
confirms our relatively optimistic assessment of the further
development of private consumption in Switzerland, which is
likely to remain an important mainstay of the Swiss economy next
year as well.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.