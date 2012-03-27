ZURICH, March 27 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 0.87 points in February from a revised 0.93 points in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

Feb '12 Jan '12 Feb '11

Consumption indicator 0.87 0.93 (0.92) 1.49

* Numbers in brackets show the value as originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* While UBS anticipates an acceleration in consumption in 2012 compared with last year, the UBS consumption indicator suffered in February a further slight decline. Nevertheless, the indicator remains above the lows of last autumn.

* Due to better-than-expected economic figures of the fourth quarter of 2011 and the slight brightening of the global economy, UBS revised its growth forecast for Switzerland upwards in mid-March - economic growth of 0.9 percent is now anticipated for 2012 as a whole (previously: 0.4 percent).

* Low interest rates, continued immigration and falling consumer prices will all give fresh impetus to private consumption this year. At an expected level of growth of 1.2 percent, private consumption is likely to make an above average contribution to economic growth in the current year.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.