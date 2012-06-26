ZURICH, June 26 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.05 points in May from a revised 1.37 points
in April, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.
MAY '12 APRIL '12 MAY '11
Consumption indicator 1.05 1.37 (1.41) 1.88
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "The decline in business activity in the retail sector was
primarily responsible for the fall. New car registrations also
showed noticeable flattening."
* "The domestic economy, in particular consumption, should
continue to grow at an above average rate and partially
compensate for ailing exports. The decline in the UBS
consumption indicator in May does not alter our assessment of
the Swiss economy."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.