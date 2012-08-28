ZURICH Aug 28 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.55 in July from a revised 1.59 in June, the
Swiss bank's economists
said on Tuesday, a level broadly in line with its long-term
average.
July '12 June '12 July '11
Consumption indicator 1.55 1.59 (1.60) 1.28
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "New car registrations fell significantly in July
following the record figures for the previous month. The
recovery in retail trade nevertheless prevented an even greater
decline in the consumption indicator."
*" The current level of 1.55 points means that the
consumption indicator is more or less at its long-term average."
* "UBS continues to expect robust economic growth for 2012,
with consumption making the largest contribution. "
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.