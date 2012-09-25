ZURICH, Sept 25 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.03 in August from a revised 1.48 in July,
the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.
August '12 July '12 August '11
Consumption indicator 1.03 1.48 (1.55) 0.80
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The UBS consumption indicator fell significantly in
August. Even the sustained rise in new car registrations was
unable to counter the negative trend.
* Despite the current fall in the consumption indicator,
private consumption is likely to continue to grow robustly and
remain a key pillar of the economy.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.