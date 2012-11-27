ZURICH Nov 27 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose 0.27 points to 1.31 points in October from a
revised 1.04 (1.07) points in September, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Tuesday.
Oct '12 Sept '12 Oct '11
Consumption indicator 1.31 1.04 (1.07) 0.90
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The increase was partly attributable to new car
registrations, which experienced a recovery in October following
very weak figures for September.
* The weaker business activity in the retail sector in
October prevented the consumption indicator from rising more
substantially.
* In the retail sector, sentiment is subdued due to the drop
in prices. Consumer sentiment is probably suffering from the
string of bad news from outside Switzerland.
* New car registrations are subject to very strong seasonal
fluctuations.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.