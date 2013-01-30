ZURICH Jan 30 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.34 in December from 1.23 in November, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
DEC '12 NOV '12 DEC '11
Consumption indicator 1.34 1.23 0.94 (0.92)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* The increase is mostly due to a greater number of hotel
stays by Swiss residents.
* No improvement was reported in the retail industry, where
business conditions still stagnate at a low level.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.