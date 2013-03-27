BRIEF-Jiangsu Hongda New Material to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan
ZURICH, March 27 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.26 in February from a revised 1.15 in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
Feb '13 Jan '13 Feb '12
Consumption indicator 1.26 1.15 (1.18) 0.9 (0.87)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* Downward trend in new car registrations tailed off markedly in February.
* Data spurs hope for better-than-expected 2013 car sales.
* Retail sales on the increase, extending the positive trend apparent for a number of months.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan
* Standard Industries completes acquisition of Braas Monier to form global roofing leader
* Says it repurchased 39,400 shares for 122.4 million yen in total in March