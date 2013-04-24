ZURICH, April 24 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose slightly points to 1.25 points in March from a
revised 1.24 points in February, the Swiss bank's economists
said on Wednesday.
March '13 Feb '13 March '12
Consumption indicator 1.25 1.24(1.26) 1.20(1.22)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* Positive signs in the demand for hotel accommodations
among Swiss residents offset a decline in new car registrations
and a poorer business climate in retail trade.
* This fuels hope that things in the Swiss tourism industry
could improve somewhat in the current year after a bad year in
2012.
* After starting the year by exceeding expectations, new car
registrations collapsed in March, with 12.1 percent fewer new
registrations for the month year-on-year.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.