ZURICH May 29 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose 0.22 points to 1.46 points in April from a
revised 1.24 (1.25) points in March, the Swiss bank's economists
said on Wednesday.
April '13 March '13 April '12
Consumption indicator 1.46 1.24 (1.25) 1.37 (1.41)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
"A positive trend in new car registrations, consumer
sentiment and the demand for hotel accommodations among Swiss
residents were the main factors in this rise."
"The SECO survey of private households for the second
quarter indicates a slight improvement in consumer sentiment."
"These results continue the positive trend in consumer
sentiment that has been observed for several quarters now."
"The poor performance of retail trade in March and April
shattered hopes of a sustained improvement resulting from the
tentative rise in business activity during the previous months."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.