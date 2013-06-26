ZURICH, June 26 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.46 in May from a revised 1.43 in April, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
May '13 April '13 May '12
Consumption indicator 1.46 1.43 (1.46) 1.02 (1.05)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* Sentiment in retail trade brightened considerable in May
(but) the consumption indicator only just nudges into positive
territory; in other words, there are still almost as many
pessimists among retailers as optimists.
* Sales in April rose sharply, with a nominal increase of
1.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This could be
a sign that the effect of franc appreciation is gradually
weakening. It also raises the hope that retail sales will at
least stabilize and the pressure on margins will decline
somewhat.
* New car registration figures in May were poor. While the
number of new car registrations in April was only 1.5 percent
lower than the figure for the same month in the previous year,
the drop in May was much greater at 7.4 percent.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.