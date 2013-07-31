ZURICH, July 31 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator edged down to 1.44 in June from a revised 1.45 in May,
the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
June '13 May '13 June '12
Consumption indicator 1.44 1.45 (1.46) 1.58 (1.60)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as it was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "Retail business as surveyed by the Swiss economic
research institute KOF, one of the five sub-indicators that feed
into the UBS consumption indicator, supported last month's
increase, but remains at a low level."
* "Although registrations for new cars increased by 6.1
percent from the previous month, the negative trend dating from
the start of the year continues once figures are seasonally
adjusted."
* "Domestic tourism reveals somewhat improved consumer
sentiment. The number of hotel stays by Swiss residents rose 0.3
percent year on year during the first five months of 2013,
ending at 6.3 million."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.