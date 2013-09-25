ZURICH, Sept 25 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator fell to 1.32 points in August from 1.41 points in
July, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
Aug '13 July '13 Aug '12
Consumption indicator 1.32 1.41 (1.41) 1.02 (1.03)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "Private consumption is likely to continue growing
robustly and to remain the most important pillar of the economy"
* "The number of overnight hotel stays by Swiss nationals
has risen by 1.3 percent, or 122,000 overnight stays, to 9.3
million since the start of the year, compared with the same
period last year...following two very challenging years, there
are increasing signs that Swiss tourism has bottomed out."
* "Retailers also assess their situation somewhat more
positively again. The index for business conditions in the
retail trade jumped to +3.5 in August from -4.5."
* "In the first eight months, 9.2 percent fewer
registrations were recorded than in the same period last
year...Despite the decline, the first eight months of this year
have still seen the third-highest number of new car
registrations in the last 10 years."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.