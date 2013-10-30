ZURICH Oct 30 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 1.56 in September from 1.32 in August, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
Sept '13 Aug '13 Sept '12
Consumption indicator 1.56 1.32 1.04
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* "Good figures for new car registrations, combined with the
recovery in tourism and the retail sector, paint a positive
picture of consumer sentiment."
* "We interpret this sustained strong demand for high-end
cars as a positive sign for future economic performance, since
it suggests that consumers have an optimistic outlook on the
future."
* "Following a significant improvement in the retail
industry in August, the positive trend continued in September."
* "Tourism also seems to have emerged from its trough; since
the start of the year, 1.8 percent more overnight stays by Swiss
nationals have been recorded, compared with the same period in
the previous year."
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.