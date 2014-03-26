ZURICH, March 26 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.57 points in February from 1.49 in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

FEB '14 JAN '14 FEB '13

Consumption indicator 1.57 1.49 (1.44) 1.24 (1.26)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* "A rise in the number of Swiss domestic tourists and new car registrations indicate higher private consumption."

* "During the winter months of December and January, the number of domestic overnight hotel stays by Swiss residents rose by 1.2 percent compared with the same period last year. This marks the continuation of a trend: the Swiss are happy to spend their vacations in Switzerland. Last year, Swiss residents spent 15.9 million nights in hotels in their own country, more than any year since 1991. This is an increase of 1.3 percent compared with the previous year." * " After two gloomy years for the Swiss tourism industry, 2013's 2.5 percent rise in the number of overnight hotel stays brought welcome relief. Asian tourists in particular visited Switzerland more frequently. In 2013, Swiss hotel owners recorded a 10 percent increase in the number of overnight hotel stays by Asian guests. Asian tourists thus account for about 40% of the rise in overnight stays last year. The beds left empty by the crisis-stricken Europeans have been increasingly occupied by Swiss nationals and guests from Asia."

* " Car dealers had a weak start, but sales improved slightly in February. New car registrations rose by 3 percent compared with the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis. Cumulatively, new car registrations during the first two months of the year are still some 2 percent down on the same period last year."

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.