ZURICH, July 30 The UBS Swiss consumption
indicator rose to 2.06 points in June from 1.80 (1.77) points in
May, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.
June '14 May '14 June '13
Consumption indicator 2.06 1.80 (1.77) 1.41
(1.44)
* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally
reported
COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:
* Business activity in the retail sector, as surveyed by
the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) and included as one of five
sub-indicators in the calculation of the UBS consumption
indicator, continued its upward trend in June. At 19 points, the
index reached its highest value since January 2009.
* There were similar positive developments in the number of
overnight hotel stays by Swiss residents in the first half of
the year. In the first five months this number rose by 18,000 or
0.3 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.
Last year's tentative recovery in the domestic tourism industry
has thus continued. Nonetheless, the number of overnight hotel
stays by Swiss residents is still not close to the level before
the slump in 2008.
* Only new car registrations clouded the private
consumption picture. The automobile trade continued its negative
trend, recording a seasonally adjusted 2 percent fewer new cars
in June than in the previous month. In the first six months 4
percent fewer automobiles were registered than in the same
period of the previous year.
BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:
The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of
five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in
the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in
hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and
credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in
Switzerland.