ZURICH Aug 27 The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.66 in July from 2.07 points in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

July '14 June '14 July '13

Consumption indicator 1.66 2.07 (2.06) 1.41 (1.41)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The decrease is based on the development of most of the sub-indicators. Only new vehicle registrations rose in July, preventing an even stronger drop in the UBS consumption indicator.

* Consumer sentiment, recorded by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) as one of the five sub indicators included in the calculation of the UBS consumption indicator, was slightly weaker in July. The index sank from 1 to -1 points. Sentiment thus remains above the long standing average of -9 points and only just behind the previously achieved three-year high.

* Retail business incurred the end to an upward trend - of several months - in business development. The index from the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) fell to 10 points from 19. The registration of new vehicles was surprisingly strong, in contrast. Since 2000, there have never been so many new vehicle registrations in the month of July as in the current year. Seasonally adjusted, 26 percent more new vehicles were registered than in the previous month. This broke the negative trend in new vehicle registrations for the first time since 2012.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.