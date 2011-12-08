(Corrects paragraph six to show SVP still biggest in parliament)

ZURICH Dec 8 The Swiss are more worried than ever before about the country's economic prospects and concerns about foreigners are also on the rise, the 2011 Worry Barometer published on Thursday by Credit Suisse found.

Signs are mounting that one of Europe's richest economies is finally buckling under the weight of the strong franc, which gained almost 40 percent against the euro over four years before the central bank moved to cap its gains in September.

Immigration - which is blamed for overcrowded public transport and a shortage of affordable housing - has also become a hot-button issue in this year's parliamentary campaign, with the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) calling for a curb on newcomers from the European Union.

The study showed 52 percent of those surveyed viewed the economy as the biggest problem facing Switzerland while a further 36 percent pointed to "foreigner-related issues".

"The Swiss are more worried about the state of the economy than ever before," the study conducted between August 1 and 28 found. "Anxiety about issues relating to foreigners is also at a higher level again, as was the case in 2007."

The SVP swept to victory at a 2007 election having campaigned heavily on immigrant issues, but its lead as the biggest party in parliament fell in last month's polls.

Despite having to bail out flagship bank UBS during the financial crisis, Switzerland is expected to post a federal budget surplus this year and has comparatively low government debt.

It emerged from the financial crisis less bruised than many of its European peers and has an unemployment rate of around 3 percent, much lower than neighbouring France, Germany and Italy.

But data has turned more bearish in recent months, including signs the franc's strength is hurting exporters.

Although the majority of respondents rated their personal economic situation as positive, the study said, 30 percent of those surveyed stated that the financial crisis and financial market regulation were among their chief concerns, a rise of 17 percentage points from a year earlier.

Issues such as social security and healthcare, however, were rated as far less important than in previous years, the Credit Suisse study also found. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)