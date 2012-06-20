* Swiss investor morale drops to -43.4
* Majority of analysts expect a stable Swiss franc
ZURICH, June 20 Swiss investor sentiment plunged
to its lowest level in five months in June, adding to signs that
the ailing economic health of many neighbouring euro zone
countries will drag on growth.
The ZEW indicator fell by 39.4 points to -43.4 points in
June, the lowest level since January, Credit Suisse, which
issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic
research institute, said on Wednesday.
"In our view, this change reflects the expectation of a
substantial slowdown in growth in the second half of the year,
after growth surprised strongly to the upside in Q1," the
survey's authors said.
Swiss growth proved surprisingly strong in the first three
months of this year, but the Swiss National Bank
warned at its policy review last Thursday that momentum would
slacken significantly in the months ahead.
The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and
exporters - already battling a strong Swiss franc - look set to
be further handicapped by weak demand in the bloc.
German investor morale sank at its fastest rate since
October 1998 on worries about the health of the Spanish banking
sector and uncertainty over the Greek election outcome,
according to a survey released on Tuesday.
Of the 46 analysts surveyed, 78 percent expect the Swiss
franc to remain stable against the euro. This is the highest
share since the SNB set its 1.20 cap to the single currency last
September, underscoring the credibility of the policy.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has dangled the threat of capital
controls to hold down the value of the franc if an escalation in
the euro zone crisis should prompt a new barrage of safe-haven
flows into the currency.