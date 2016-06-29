ZURICH, June 29 Switzerland and the European
Union have to find a compromise on how to act on a Swiss
referendum to limit immigration without breaching bilateral
treaties with the EU, European Parliament President Martin
Schulz said in a TV interview on Wednesday.
"We have to find a solution with Switzerland because we need
each other. I believe Switzerland (needs) the EU a bit more than
the other way round," Schulz told Swiss television SRF. Both
sides should try to reach a mutual agreement, he said.
Neutral Switzerland has until February to implement a
binding 2014 referendum demanding limits on the influx of
foreigners into a country whose population is already a quarter
foreign.
It needs a deal by summer to have legislation in place.
But with the EU preoccupied with the loss of major member
Britain, chances are fading for a quick deal that would allow
outsider Switzerland to implement the referendum without
infringing bilateral treaties guaranteeing the free movement of
persons between Switzerland and the EU.
"The talks won't become easier because the free movement of
persons now plays a bigger role," Schulz said, referring to the
impact of Britain's "Brexit" vote.
He said the Brexit negotiations were going to take a long
time, while the EU and Switzerland needed to find a solution
"relatively quickly".
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Richard Balmforth)