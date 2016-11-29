ZURICH Nov 29 The Swiss government plans to
send parliament next year a broad new treaty with the European
Union to replace a patchwork of bilateral deals now under strain
from immigration, it said on Tuesday, but it faces stiff
right-wing resistance.
Swiss voters have long been leery of ceding too much power
to the 28-nation bloc that surrounds the historically neutral
Alpine country and buys most of its exports, and rising EU
immigration has stoked fears for Swiss identity and sovereignty.
Parliament is due next month to wrap up legislation meant to
curb immigration from the EU by giving hiring preference to
local people despite criticism this would infringe on the free
movement of people, a pillar of EU policy and the price of
enhanced Swiss access to the EU single market.
Brussels has taken a hard line on free movement of people to
avoid encouraging Britain to believe it can obtain special terms
as it negotiates its divorce from the EU after a June referendum
vote to exit the bloc.
The government's 2017 legislative priorities included its
proposal for the new treaty, which is opposed by the assembly's
biggest faction, the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP).
"Such an agreement will enable existing market access
accords to be maintained and used more efficiently, as well as
develop further the bilateral approach and conclude new market
cooperation agreements between Switzerland and the EU," the
federal cabinet said in a statement.
These could include accords on financial services and
electricity that are missing in the current hodgepodge of around
120 deals.
Such a deal faces a tough fight.
Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter has said that pushing
through a new framework accord is politically impossible in
Switzerland at the moment despite EU calls for such a treaty,
most recently by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The SVP wants to put the plan to voters under the Swiss
system of direct democracy. It insists that Swiss law must take
precedence over most international law and rails against the
idea of foreign judges telling Swiss what to do.
Diplomatic sources said that the new treaty gives the
European Court of Justice a role in settling any disputes,
whereas the Swiss see its rulings as non-binding.
The cabinet also intends to decide next year on renewing
Swiss financial contributions to the EU budget, part of the
price it pays for the access of Swiss businesses to the
lucrative EU single market of 500 million consumers.
The upper house of parliament is due to address on Wednesday
compromise legislation prompted by a 2014 binding referendum
demanding upper limits and quotas for immigration to a country
whose 8.3 million population is already a quarter foreign.
The local preference package stops well short of
establishing quotas, but most politicians - with the exception
of the SVP - want to avoid aggressive action to curb the influx
of EU citizens that would invite a confrontation with Brussels.
