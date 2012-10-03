* Too few synergies in tie-up with bigger exchange-SIX
chairman
* SIX intends to sell remainder of Deutsche Boerse shares
ZURICH Oct 3 The Swiss bourse SIX said it had
no interest in being taken over by Deutsche Boerse
and told its northern neighbour it had the unanimous backing of
shareholders to resist a move that made no business sense.
"We want to remain independent," Peter Gomez, chairman of
SIX's supervisory board, told journalists on Wednesday.
He said SIX decided a month ago - after a year-long
investigation - that a merger with a bigger exchange would not
help control costs through economies of scale.
"That was a unanimous decision, including the big banks,"
said the 65-year-old, who will be succeeded next May by former
HSBC private banker Alexandre Zeller.
SIX, which Gomez said had received overtures from Deutsche
Boerse in recent years, has lost market share to rising
competition from low-cost rival trading platforms and the
erosion of the profits of exchanges has led to a wave of mergers
in recent years.
One of the biggest would have been the $7 billion deal
between NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse to create the world's
largest exchange operator. The tie-up was blocked by European
anti-trust authorities.
Switzerland's two biggest banks - UBS and Credit
Suisse - hold large stakes in SIX which is owned by
about 150 Swiss and foreign financial institutions which also
use its services.
Gomez said Deutsche Boerse had been particularly interested
in SIX's securities trading and clearing business as well as its
financial information unit.
SIX's third pillar - debit and credit card transactions-
might possibly have been sold off in the event of a merger,
Gomez said.
SIX's aim of providing its owners with a stable financial
infrastructure was also at odds with the objective of hedge
funds - which are big stakeholders of Deutsche Boerse - to
maximise profits, Gomez said.
At the start of this year, SIX sold its stake in futures
platform EUREX to Deutsche Boerse for 295 million euros in cash
plus 5.3 million shares in the German bourse.
The majority of those shares had since been sold off and SIX
was looking to disperse of the rest too, rather than use them
for strategic purposes, Gomez said.
"The shares are available, to be turned into cash at the
most opportune moment," he said.
The German and Swiss exchange operators together own the
index-provider Stoxx and the derivatives-platform Scoach. Gomez
said SIX intended to remain part of those joint ventures.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Catherine Bosley and
Andrew Thompson; Editing by David Cowell)