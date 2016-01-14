BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
ZURICH Jan 14 Insurer Swiss Life will join the blue-chip Swiss Market Index to replace Transocean, which is delisting in Switzerland, SIX Swiss Exchange said on Thursday.
The index adjustment takes place effective March 21, it said in a statement. March 30 is the last trading day for Transocean shares in Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.