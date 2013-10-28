The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

ZURICH Switzerland has extradited a man to Italy in connection with a probe into allegations of bribery in an Indian helicopter deal won by Finmeccanica SIFI.MI unit AgustaWestland, Swiss authorities said on Monday.

The Swiss Justice Ministry said in a statement it had handed over Guido Ralph Haschke, an Italian and U.S. citizen, who lives in Lugano, Switzerland, to the Italian authorities.

Haschke is being investigated in Italy on allegations he was an intermediary in a bribe paid to secure a 560 million euro contract for 12 helicopters won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010 from India.