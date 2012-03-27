BERNE, March 27 Switzerland's financial
regulator said on Tuesday mortgage lending standards had
scarcely improved despite a sharp warning last year in the face
of what experts and overseers describe as a growing bubble in
the Swiss housing market.
"We cannot establish any significant changes in credit
policies. We intervened intermittently, saw improvement where we
did, but didn't see a broad-based improvement," FINMA head
Patrick Raaflaub said at the regulator's annual news conference.
He did not elaborate on how FINMA had intervened with lenders.
The Swiss Finance Ministry has backed down on planned
stricter capital measures against mortgage risks, in favour of
self-regulation by the industry.
FINMA and the Swiss National Bank last year urged big
mortgage lenders such as Raiffeisen and cantonal banks to
stiffen lending standards, which bankers say were increasingly
relaxed amid heated competition for business in Switzerland.
The Swiss real estate market, red hot especially in
desirable areas such as St. Moritz, Geneva's lakefront and
commodities hub Zug, has led the national bank to repeatedly
warn of a housing bubble.
But the SNB is also hamstrung by the need to keep interest
rates ultra-low to avoid drawing more speculative international
capital into the Swiss franc. The currency is already at record
highs, which have in turn weakened Switzerland's competitiveness
and growth outlook.
Last month, the UBS index of real estate rose to its highest
level in nearly 20 years. The bubble has led the Organization
for Economic Cooperation and Development to urge Switzerland to
curb mortgage lending.
But with the Swiss National Bank expecting prices to slip
0.3 percent and growth to slow to 0.5 percent this year, an
interest rate hike that could soften demand for mortgages is not
seen on the near-term horizon.
