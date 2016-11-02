ZURICH Nov 2 Switzerland proposed on Wednesday
a light-touch regulatory regime for financial technology
(fintech) companies that the government said could bolster
business and competitiveness.
Easing rules could help reduce barriers to market entry and
provide more legal certainty for the burgeoning sector, the
finance ministry said as the cabinet signed off on the new
approach that the ministry must now turn into draft legislation.
Switzerland lags the likes of Britain and Singapore when it
comes to fintech. Firms specialising in crypto currencies, for
instance, say financial regulations must change for them to
thrive in places like Zug, dubbed "Crypto Valley".
Many crypto currency companies are subject to banking
regulations as they are classed as deposit-taking firms, meaning
they need 10 million Swiss francs ($10.3 million) in paid-up
capital once their business grows above a certain level.
To address these concerns, the cabinet proposed a
three-pronged strategy:
- Setting a deadline of 60 days for holding money in
settlement accounts, facilitating crowd funding services
- Creating a "sandbox" innovation area in which a provider
can accept from the public funds of up to 1 million francs
without being monitored by industry watchdog FINMA
- Establishing a new fintech licence, granted by FINMA, for
institutions which are restricted to taking deposits of up to
100 million francs and do not operate in the lending business.
These would be exempt from traditional depositor protection
systems. The minimum capital should amount to 5 percent of the
accepted public funds, but no less than 300,000 francs.
($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs)
