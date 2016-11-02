ZURICH Nov 2 Switzerland proposed on Wednesday a light-touch regulatory regime for financial technology (fintech) companies that the government said could bolster business and competitiveness.

Easing rules could help reduce barriers to market entry and provide more legal certainty for the burgeoning sector, the finance ministry said as the cabinet signed off on the new approach that the ministry must now turn into draft legislation.

Switzerland lags the likes of Britain and Singapore when it comes to fintech. Firms specialising in crypto currencies, for instance, say financial regulations must change for them to thrive in places like Zug, dubbed "Crypto Valley".

Many crypto currency companies are subject to banking regulations as they are classed as deposit-taking firms, meaning they need 10 million Swiss francs ($10.3 million) in paid-up capital once their business grows above a certain level.

To address these concerns, the cabinet proposed a three-pronged strategy:

- Setting a deadline of 60 days for holding money in settlement accounts, facilitating crowd funding services

- Creating a "sandbox" innovation area in which a provider can accept from the public funds of up to 1 million francs without being monitored by industry watchdog FINMA

- Establishing a new fintech licence, granted by FINMA, for institutions which are restricted to taking deposits of up to 100 million francs and do not operate in the lending business. These would be exempt from traditional depositor protection systems. The minimum capital should amount to 5 percent of the accepted public funds, but no less than 300,000 francs.

