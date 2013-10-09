ZURICH Oct 9 Switzerland said on Wednesday it was sure there had been manipulation of foreign exchange markets by some financial institutions without giving any further information on which banks might be affected.

The country's financial markets regulator had already said last week it was conducting investigations into several Swiss institutions in connection with possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets.

"It's a fact that foreign exchange manipulation was committed," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a government news conference.

"It is unclear to what extent and which institutions are affected. I think it's important that we wait until we have the results," she said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)