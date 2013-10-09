BRIEF-Al Deera Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Oct 9 Switzerland said on Wednesday it was sure there had been manipulation of foreign exchange markets by some financial institutions without giving any further information on which banks might be affected.
The country's financial markets regulator had already said last week it was conducting investigations into several Swiss institutions in connection with possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets.
"It's a fact that foreign exchange manipulation was committed," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a government news conference.
"It is unclear to what extent and which institutions are affected. I think it's important that we wait until we have the results," she said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: