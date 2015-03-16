NEW YORK, March 16 Everest Capital, a hedge fund
firm founded in 1990 that counted George Soros and Nelson Peltz
as early backers, is closing six of its seven remaining hedge
funds because of bad bets on the Swiss franc, according to CNBC,
which cited a private letter sent to investors on Feb. 24.
Everest, which overall managed more than $3 billion at the
end of December, had bets on the Swiss franc that backfired when
the Swiss National Bank shocked markets in mid-January by
removing a cap on the currency's value against the euro. That
caused the Swiss franc to soar more than 30 percent versus the
European currency, burning many investors in what had seemed
like a low-risk trade.
The exact loss for Everest was unclear, but it was likely
magnified by borrowed money, according to CNBC, which cited
experts. A large portion of the fund's $830 million assets was
wiped out, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the
situation.
Everest's decision to close the hedge funds comes after its
largest fund, Everest Capital Global, suffered crippling losses
in January and was shut down.
"I am saddened that our firm - which over the past 24 years
identified and invested in hundreds of exciting investment
opportunities in emerging markets - will cease to operate in its
current form as a result of the events impacting the Global
Fund," founder Marko Dimitrijevic wrote in the letter.
Dimitrijevic said in the letter that a "significant number
of redemptions" had come in since the global fund collapsed,
resulting in the decision to shut all but one fund.
The assets of the Miami-based firm were down to $2 billion
by the end of January, according to separate investor materials,
and presumably declined further over February, CNBC said. The
funds will have most of their capital returned to investors by
the end of March, according to the letter.
The remaining emerging markets fund managed $570 million at
year end, meaning Everest will have lost at least 81 percent of
its peak assets.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan. Editing by Andre Grenon)