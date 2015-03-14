GENEVA, March 14 Switzerland's government has
shrugged off requests by political parties to lessen the
economic impact of the removal of a cap on the value of the
Swiss franc, the Swiss national news agency reported on
Saturday.
In written answers to questions put by seven political
parties before a parliamentary debate next week, the Federal
Council, Switzerland's cabinet, said very little action could be
taken.
Switzerland's central bank, the Swiss National Bank, set off
a surge in the franc in January when it gave up a three-year old
policy of holding the value of currency to 1.20 francs per euro.
The currency gained to 0.86 francs per euro before slowly
receding. This month, it has been weaker than 1.05 francs per
euro. That is expected to do huge damage to Swiss exporters and
tourism and prompt many shoppers to go across the border to
Germany, France and Italy.
Right-wing parties asked for tax breaks and lighter
regulation; left-wing parties wanted capital controls and more
protection of workers, the SDA news agency reported.
But the Federal Council said there were "scarcely any rapid
and targetted measures" that could constrain the strength of the
franc in the short term.
All the government could do was to try to improve the
general conditions for companies, it said. It rejected a request
from the Green Party for controls on the movement of capital,
which it said would damage the economy, as would a tax on
financial transactions.
The government said that if the franc weakened to 1.10 or
more, the effect on the economy and trade would be noticeable
but limited.
A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment on the report.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Larry King)