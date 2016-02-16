ZURICH Feb 16 The Swiss franc could soon test
the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) appetite for intervention again,
as it turns a corner after sliding in January, analysts say.
The currency is usually seen as a safe-haven, gaining in
times of market stress.
But it fell markedly last month despite nosediving global
equity markets and oil, and the country's top economists say
this could be due to a number of reasons.
These range from relative calm in European markets and the
SNB's threats to intervene to speculation that the central bank
in fact took action in foreign currency markets - despite its
weekly sight deposits showing little evidence of major currency
buying.
A rout in bank debt, a sell-off of bank stocks reminiscent
of the 2008-09 financial crisis and ever-deepening negative
rates elsewhere, however, could reverse its downward trajectory,
economists say.
A vast majority of economists polled by Reuters predict the
European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate to -0.40 percent
in early March, for example, posing a headache for the SNB a
week before it holds its own policy meeting.
"We could imagine situations where the franc would again
appreciate if troubles arise within the euro zone," UBS chief
economist for Switzerland Daniel Kalt said. "In that instance,
we think the SNB would intervene again."
The SNB seeks to make holding francs unattractive by
charging 0.75 percent on some bank deposits and intervening on
currency markets when necessary to prevent the currency
strengthening too much.
That strategy seemed to work as the franc fell to 1.1199 per
euro on Feb. 4, its lowest since the central bank
scrapped its 3-1/2-year cap at 1.20 against the euro in January
2015.
But it has since tightened up by as much as 2.3 percent to
around 1.10 per euro, and investors in the derivatives market
are once again betting on its rise against the euro.
The one-month euro/Swiss franc risk reversal --
which shows demand for options betting on more gains or losses
-- shows a slight bias for euro weakness after showing a bias
for euro strength less than two weeks ago.
SNB board members say they haven't seen safe-haven flows
into the franc this year and expect it to stagnate or weaken.
But SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan last week warned that turmoil
in Europe could revive the franc's safe-haven role and "quickly
put the franc back in the foreground".
"Worldwide, central banks are pursuing the goal of weakening
their currencies, and have an easier job of it than the SNB,"
said Felix Adam, chief executive at trading house ACT Currency.
With a ballooning balance sheet and lower sub-zero rates
than its peers, some say the SNB's arsenal is already largely
exhausted just as the neighbouring ECB readies more easing
steps.
"The SNB would also need to again lower rates, since Swiss
inflation remains in deeply negative territory," Commerzbank
analyst Antje Praefcke said. "But its rates are already very
low... At some point, it becomes more attractive to store cash
under the mattress rather than possibly paying negative interest
on a bank account."
UBS said the SNB could cut rates another 25 to 50 basis
points if intervention were to fall short, although it said it
did not expect this.
"As long as the ECB doesn't cut much more than 10 basis
points, the SNB will try to avoid a further cut," Kalt said,
citing the collateral damage of negative rates on the pension
system and banks.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag)