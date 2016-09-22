GENEVA, Sept 22 Freeports springing up around
the world as more investors store and trade physical assets are
coming under increased scrutiny as potential black holes for
dodging taxes, laundering money or financing extremists as bank
secrecy erodes.
Looted Turkish and Italian antiquities seized at the biggest
Swiss freeport in Geneva raise the possibility that many
artefacts illegally excavated from Libya, Syria or Iraq could
lurk in these secretive storage sites, or be stowed there in the
future.
Quite apart from the loss of such treasures from the public
eye, there is the fear they could be used to help fund shady
practices and the activities of militant groups.
Aware of this, some freeports - zones usually near ports or
airports where goods can be stored and traded without facing
customs duties or sales tax - are taking a proactive stance to
help head off tighter regulation of a business that has become a
backbone of the global art world.
"We know that lootings helped finance terrorism in the past
... To avoid this happening again with Islamic State or others,
we decided to systematically check incoming antiquities,
starting Sept. 19," David Hiler, chairman of the Geneva
Freeport, told Reuters in an interview.
The company that manages two sites in an industrial area and
at the airport is pressing ahead at its own expense to avoid
further damage to its reputation that could hurt business.
Founded in 1888 and majority-owned by the local government,
the Geneva Freeport rents out space to 230 tenants, mainly
logistics firms, but also lets many small customers store goods.
SAFE AND DISCREET
Freeports were created to facilitate trade by exempting
goods in transit from import duties or sales tax, but are now
used mainly to store high-value goods discreetly and safely.
Some small centres in Switzerland have closed, leaving 10
Swiss freeports including two near Zurich.
But the Geneva Freeport has grown briskly. It opened a
high-security art facility with over 10,000 square metres in
2014, taking total capacity to 52,000 square metres.
Swiss customs, in charge of checking goods in freeports
since they became a part of its remit in 2007, does not publish
the value of goods declared by customers.
A 2014 Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) report quotes
estimates of over $100 billion for the Geneva sites.
The 2008 financial crisis and a crackdown on tax havens that
diluted banking secrecy in Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland
piqued interest in relatively confidential freeports, suited to
store physical assets coveted at times of market volatility.
A boom in the art market up until 2014 - followed by a
slight slowdown to $63.8 billion in 2015, according to the TEFAF
art market report - led to art freeports opening in Singapore in
2010, Monaco in 2013, and Luxembourg and Beijing in 2014. New
facilities in U.S. tax haven Delaware mainly cater to the busy
New York art market.
Not just storage sites, freeports offer art-related services
ranging from restoration and framing to display showrooms.
Testing and inspection firm SGS launched its own art
services last year, with an on-site lab at the Geneva Freeport.
The New York Times reported the Geneva site alone stores
treasures from ancient Rome, museum-quality paintings by old
masters and an estimated 1,000 works by Picasso.
ASSESS RISKS
Experts cite risks of fraud and money laundering if dirty or
untaxed funds are used to buy art stashed away at a freeport.
"If a wealthy German stores his art in a Swiss freeport, it
is almost impossible for German tax authorities to gain access
to it," said German tax lawyer Thomas Koblenzer.
The 2014 SFAO report faulted insufficient checks by customs,
triggering somewhat tighter rules for freeports. Since Jan. 1,
inventories of sensitive goods such as diamonds, art or weapons
need to state the owner's name.
But if the owner is an offshore company, the real
beneficiary can stay hidden, as in the case of an Amadeo
Modigliani painting of disputed ownership seized in Geneva in
April after documents leaked in the Panama Papers scandal drew
attention to its presence.
"The freeports ... should be considered as a kind of
financial intermediary with the obligation to identify and
document the beneficial owner for each good that is or was
stored there", said Claudio Mascotto, prosecutor in Geneva.
"They should be compelled, like banks, to announce every
suspicious transaction," he said, adding this required a change
to federal laws but was the only way to trace and seize looted
or stolen art and honour Switzerland's international
commitments.
The Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental body
to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism,
visited Switzerland and the Geneva Freeport this year and will
soon publish its assessment.
The fact that freeports exist in many countries with
different legal regimes makes Swiss politicians hesitate to
tighten rules that may put the Swiss art market at risk. The
major Art Basel fair and Geneva auctions rely on the freeport.
Hiler said Swiss freeports should follow the example of
Luxembourg where the freeport can only work with operators
approved by customs, a measure also recommended by the SFAO.
