* Launches, new investors could lift assets by a
third-sources
* Tighter rules attract pension funds
* Tax crackdown helping weed out poor performers
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, April 19 At least ten new hedge funds
are set to launch in Switzerland this year, after none in 2012,
in a boost to the country's $24 billion industry, sources
familiar with the plans said.
Fund managers had feared tighter legislation passed this
year would damage the hedge fund sector in Switzerland, but the
new rules have in fact attracted institutions previously unable
to invest in such funds by giving them more protection.
While Swiss single hedge funds make up only a small part of
Europe's $415 billion total, industry insiders see it growing,
with the new regulations helping attract EU demand.
Industry sources advising new funds referred to at least ten
fund launches this year which they said could ultimately boost
Swiss hedge fund assets by $8 billion, eclipsing a 10 percent
global growth forecast in a Credit Suisse survey.
Ex-JP Morgan star trader Deepak Gulati, who named
his Argentiere Capital after a picturesque ski resort in the
French Alps, and former Man Group/GLG Partners manager
James Berger who has set up B1 Capital will both launch funds
shortly, people close to them said. Their funds are expected to
be among the larger global hedge fund launches this year.
"People like the tax regime, the location, being surrounded
by others in the same industry," said Derek Simross, whose
Premier Alpha Capital advises an equities-focused hedge fund.
From this year, Switzerland has brought its own regulations
into line with new European rules designed to ensure more
regulatory oversight of investments like hedge funds.
"It's smart regulation, I'm sure it will help tap into
institutional money," said Philippe Gougenheim, who launched his
$50 million Glasnost fund in October after previously running
Swiss bank Unigestion's $3 billion fund of hedge funds unit.
Though assets at Swiss "funds of hedge funds", the largest
Swiss hedge fund investors, have fallen from $275 billion to
$175 billion since the financial crisis, pension investors
like$50 billion manager Swisscanto and insurer Suva said they
are raising their allocations to single hedge funds, without
giving details.
Pension fund managers say the tighter regulatory oversight
will ease the way for fund trustees, generally wary of
unregulated funds, to approve investments in Swiss hedge funds.
A global crackdown on tax evasion may also help top
performing hedge funds to attract assets by weeding out weaker
ones who can no longer offer the ability to shield assets from
the tax man as part of their sales pitch.
"Before, it was all about asset gathering and tax evasion,"
said Zurich University hedge funds specialist Peter Meier. "Now,
Swiss asset management is much more performance-driven, which is
helping attract assets from a broader client base."
Wealthy fund managers may also be influenced by new European
Union rules to curb the upfront pay of hedge fund managers, set
to be introduced this summer, Simross said, and could be
attracted by the more stable tax environment for top earners.
"Ultimately, whether the marginal tax rate of 40 or 50
percent is not the key, the key is stability and predictability.
This is an enormous advantage Switzerland can offer," said
Markus Fuchs of the Swiss Funds Association.