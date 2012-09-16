ZURICH, Sept 16 Switzerland's finance minister
is confident a deal to tax German assets stashed in the country
will go ahead, despite calls by Germany's opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) to scupper the agreement because it is too lax
in tackling tax evaders.
Switzerland and Germany hammered out a new deal in April to
confront tax evasion, but SPD members have said they will block
it in the upper house of parliament.
"I still think that we can manage it. But it will be
difficult," the minister, Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, told the
Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
"German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble are campaigning for the cause and holding
lots of talks."
Schaeuble told the German lower house of parliament last
week that he thinks the deal is as good as it can
get.
Merkel and Schaueble hope the SPD-led states will ultimately
cave in, lured by the prospects of billions of euros in
much-needed cash.
Norbert Barthle, the budget expert for Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), last week cited estimates Germany could rake in
around 10 billion euros ($13.15 billion) from the deal.
But former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said he did
not expect the current tax deal to get a majority in the upper
house.
"There will have to be new talks," he told Sonntag in a
separate interview. "These will revolve around how to pass on
information about people that have moved their money from
Switzerland to third countries."
One of the SPD's criticisms has been that, as it stands, the
agreement would allow people to evade taxes by taking their
money out of Switzerland before the deal takes effect. They also
object that it would let German account holders remain
anonymous.
Widmer-Schlumpf criticised the SPD for turning the deal into
a topic ahead of federal elections next year, saying they should
look at the deal "unemotionally."
She said many tax receivables lapse in 2013, making a case
to ratify the deal before the end of this year.
Banking secrecy is key to Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore
wealth management industry. It has refused an automatic exchange
of information on account holders and is pursuing instead the
strategy of a withholding tax to preserve secrecy.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anthony Barker)