(Fixes typo in headline)
BERLIN, Sept 16 Switzerland wants to deter the
leaking of Swiss bank data to German tax authorities by
preventing informants from accessing the money they are paid for
the information, according to the German government.
In an answer to a parliamentary question, the government
said that Switzerland was considering judicial means to prevent
informers acquiring the money, but had not reached a decision.
The Swiss government could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Switzerland, under fire over banking secrecy, offshore
accounts and tax evasion, has clashed repeatedly with Germany
and other countries, which have bought stolen data to track down
tax cheats.
Switzerland has also vigorously pursued informants in
criminal court over breaches of Swiss secrecy and privacy laws.
German lawmakers last year struck down a deal aimed at
allowing Swiss banks to levy taxes on German clients without
revealing their identities.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson)