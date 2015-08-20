LONDON, Aug 20 Switzerland's gold shipments to number one consumer India more than tripled in July from the previous month, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Thursday, though exports to China and Hong Kong fell. Swiss gold exports to India totalled 69,393 kg in July, the data showed, against 21,493 kg the previous month, helping drive total exports to a four-month high of 164,665 kg, up 67 percent month on month. Despite a 15 percent rise in total gold imports to 175,851 kg, that pushed net imports to their lowest since April last year at 11,186 kg. Combined shipments from Switzerland, a major refining, processing and storage centre for precious metals, to China and Hong Kong eased to 27,920 kg last month, their lowest since August and down 13 percent from June, the data showed. SWISS GOLD IMPORTS/EXPORTS IMPORT EXPORT NET (kg) (kg) IMPORTS (kg) July 175,851 164,665 11,186 June 152,590 98,490 54,100 May 171,199 106,783 64,416 April 207,439 144,252 63,187 March 283,510 224,088 59,422 February 186,366 135,181 51,185 2015 January 220,901 125,358 95,543 December 192,287 141,838 50,449 November 247,129 223,016 24,113 October 220,689 200,693 19,996 September 201,076 171,060 30,016 August 132,426 80,618 51,808 July 156,474 83,384 73,090 June 163,478 101,272 62,206 May 134,106 96,744 37,362 April 126,750 116,420 10,330 March 188,832 132,265 56,567 February 248,439 211,058 37,381 2014 January 236,026 186,791 49,235 (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by David Evans)