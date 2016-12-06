ZURICH Dec 6 Switzerland's Federal Finance
Administration (FFA) plans to issue bonds with a face value of
just over 4 billion Swiss franc ($3.98 billion) in 2017, it said
on Tuesday.
Overall, funds amounting to some 8 billion francs will have
to be raised next year, the FFA said in a statement.
"The funding requirement arises from a bond issue of 5.6
billion francs maturing and the Federal Council's budgeted
deficit of 0.6 billion francs," the FFA said. "Furthermore, the
Federal Treasury will increase liquidity by almost 2 billion
francs at the end of 2017 because of another bond maturing in
January 2018."
($1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs)
