ZURICH Switzerland is ready to respond to a flight into the safe-haven franc if the euro zone crisis worsens and could even consider capital controls or negative interest rates although it doubts their effectiveness, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Asked in parliament what would happen if more problems in the euro zone exacerbated a flight to the franc, Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said: "Of course we are prepared for possible alternatives. We have developed alternative scenarios."

Widmer-Schlumpf said a task force on the strong franc was looking into calls to introduce capital controls or negative interest rates to try to deter investors flooding to the franc.

"If it were necessary, one would have to consider what would really be effective," she said, according to a transcript of her comments. "Other countries have not had solely positive experiences with capital controls and negative rates."

She said the group was also looking into how quickly it would be possible to implement such measures.

The Swiss government said last week it was examining two parliamentary motions requesting that it create the legal framework for negative rates, to supplement the central bank's arsenal for fighting currency strength.

The Swiss National Bank imposed a cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on September 6, but speculation has mounted in recent weeks that it might shift the cap to weaken the franc further as data has pointed to a looming threat of recession and deflation.

