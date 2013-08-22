* BlackRock says probe due to private person's complaint
* Says complaint was about violation of secrecy law
* Swiss prosecutor gives no details
* Hildebrand stepped down after currency trade scandal
ZURICH, Aug 22 Switzerland's state prosecutor
opened an investigation into former Swiss National Bank (SNB)
Chairman Philipp Hildebrand in connection with possible
violations of secrecy laws, after receiving an undisclosed
complaint.
Hildebrand's current employer, fund management firm
BlackRock Inc, said he rejected the allegations.
"Mr Hildebrand absolutely rejects any allegations of
wrongdoing and is providing the Attorney General with whatever
assistance is necessary to resolve this matter," BlackRock
spokesman Marc Bubeck said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
The allegations related to a period prior to Hildebrand's
joining BlackRock, Bubeck said.
"(It) involves a complaint regarding violation of Federal
secrecy law brought by a private person in July 2012."
Bubeck said Hildebrand, who has moved to London since
resigning from the SNB last year, was not available to comment
further on the matter.
The Swiss prosecutor's office confirmed in an email it had
opened an investigation following a complaint it received from
the Zurich prosecutor. It didn't elaborate on what the probe was
connected to.
Hildebrand resigned from the SNB last year after he failed
to prove he had not been involved in lucrative currency trades
by his wife just weeks before he oversaw the introduction of a
cap on the Swiss franc's value in 2011.
The former Moore Capital hedge fund manager, who controlled
his own portfolio while at the SNB, was later found not to have
broken the central bank's old rules, which were tightened up
after the scandal.
He joined the SNB in 2003, rising to chairman in 2010, and
won praise for helping to orchestrate the 2008 bailout of UBS
, which prompted tougher Swiss banking regulations now
being phased in.